Kildare creche owner seeks opening hours extension

The owner of a Prosperous creche has applied for planning permission to increase the hours of use.

The Little Schoolar’s creche, located beside Dowling’s pub, has its hours set down by planning condition in a 2016 permission.

The owner, Keith Ward, now wants to extend the hours to run from 7.30am to 18.30 in the evening, an extension from an earlier permission from 8.00am to 18.00.

The application went into Kildare County Council on January 26 and a decision is due on March 22 coming.

Two applications went to the council in 2016 and in the second the council said it had concerns over “significant congestion” because of cross over times between those being dropped and those being picked up.

The applicant had applied to extend the area of the creche in a second 2016 application and was required to pay a development levy of €6,027.