Kildare Gardaí investigate after cash taken from business premises

Cash was stolen during a break-in at a businesss premises in Castledermot last week.

The incident took place on the Main Street on Friday of last week.

Entry was gained at the rear of the property and rooms were searched.

A statement from the Garda Press Office said:

"Gardaí are investigating a burglary which occurred at a business premises in Castledermot on the 29th January at approximately 10pm.

"A sum of cash was taken during the incident.

"No arrests have been made.

"Investigations are ongoing."