Maynooth Shopping Centre plans new coffee shop, retail units and 34 apartments

Maynooth's Greenfield Shopping Centre has major plans for expansion.

It wants to build a 265 sqm extension at ground floor level comprising a new retail unit, and coffee shop with an outdoor seating area, fronting onto Straffan Road and a new retail unit fronting onto Laurence Avenue.

The plans also include the construction of 34 apartments on the first to fourth floors, comprising 17 one-bed units, 15 two-bed units and 2 three-bed units, with balconies or terraces, located above the existing shopping centre and proposed commercial units.

Communal terraces are proposed at first and fourth floor levels. It hopes to make minor alterations to the vehicular entrance, existing car parking and internal road layout.

Submissions can be made by March 4 and a decision is due by March 25.