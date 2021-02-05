BREAKING: Met Eireann issues advance notice of sleet and snow for East

Met Eireann has issued a Weather Advisory for very cold weather for Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Official Weather Warnings are expected to be issued tomorrow.

Met Eireann's Weather Advisory said: "Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be very cold with temperatures in low single figures by day and with sharp or severe frosts and icy patches at night.

"Showers of sleet or snow at times in eastern counties from Sunday evening onwards.

"Hazardous conditions on roads and paths."

The advice is valid from 6am on Sunday to 6pm on Wednesday.

Irish Weather Online experts are predicting east to northeast winds of 60 to 80 km/hr on Sunday which will make conditions feel more like -3 C in the day time.

Monday and Tuesday will be cold and windy with localized heavy snow streamers from the Irish Sea.

Overnight temperatures cold range from -5 to -2 and daytime readings of about -1 to +3 C.

The experts are predicting snowfall potential of "probably around 5-10 cm each day".

On Wednesday a weather pattern from the Atlantic could lead to more snow.