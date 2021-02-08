Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, February 8

The death has occurred of Micheál Patrick Behan

Leinster Lodge, Athy, Kildare



(06-01-1948 to 07/02/2021)

Micheál passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. Needed, wanted and loved by all those close to him. We were so very blessed to have him. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Claire and brothers Patrick and James (Jim). Deeply mourned by his loving wife Vera, of fifty years, sons Gavin and Michael, daughters Sarah, Emily, Veralouise and Ruth, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, seventeen grandchildren, sisters Breada and Clare, extended family and many friends.

Micheál will be making his final journey from Leinster Lodge on Wednesday morning to arrive for Requiem Mass in St. Michael's Parish Church , Athy for 11am, limited to ten people. The cortège will journey via Ballyroe and Wright's Cross.

The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Marcella (Madge) Clarke (née Quinn)

Kilcullen, Kildare



Marcella (Madge) Clarke (nee Quinn), St Brigid's Avenue, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare, who died 6th February 2021, peacefully, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Harry and mother of the late Patsy. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Barry, Brian, Gerry and Vivian, daughters Anita, Loretta and Joan, sons in law Andy, Ronan and Eamon, daughters in law Pat, Ann and Bernie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Removal from her residence on Tuesday morning, February 9th, at 9am to The Church of the Sacred Heart and St Brigid, Kilcullen, arriving for 9.30am requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to New Abbey Cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning.

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place, restricted to 10 people in church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current guidelines cannot, please feel free to leave a message of condolence for Madge's family at the bottom of the page. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv

May Madge Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Gerry Finn

Orchard Park, The Curragh, Kildare



Sadly missed by his loving mother Ann, father Syl, sisters Olivia and Mary, brothers Syl Jnr and Michael, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Gerry Rest In Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Pat Hyland

Oghill House Stud, Monasterevin, Kildare



Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his mother, Sadie and father Nicholas. Much loved brother of Stephanie (Maher), James, Phil (Murphy), Hugh, Vonie (Macken), David and Paul. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends.

May Pat Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines a private family funeral will take place on Tuesday, with requiem Mass in St Peter & Paul's Church, Monasterevin at 11am and interment afterwards in St Brigid s cemetery, Nurney.

Family flowers only please.

For those who cannot attend but wish to send condolences please use the link below or send on in the traditional manner. The funeral and burial can be viewed on www.streamlive.ie and Monasterevin Parish web cam.

The family appreciate your co operation and understanding at this time.

The death has occurred of Jacinta (Janice) Smith (née O'Neill)

Celbridge, Kildare / Arklow, Wicklow



SMITH (née O’Neill), Jacinta (Janice) (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Arklow, Co. Wicklow) February 6th, 2021 passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital with thanks to caring staff at Elm Hall Nursing Home. Beloved wife of Brendan, dear mother of Tara, Mark and Philip and a devoted grandmother to Luke, Liam, Molly, Damian, Sadie and Brandon. Jacinta will be dearly missed by her family, daughters-in-law Lisa and Hannah, son-in-law Alan, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, friends, extended family and neighbours.

May She Rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Jacintha’s life with friends and extended family at a later date.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may join the private family Funeral Mass on Friday morning, February 12th at 11 am by following this LINK or please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Irish Wheelchair Association.

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Cross

Main Street, Rathangan, Kildare



James (Jimmy) Cross, Main Street, Rathangan, Co. Kildare February 6th 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Beech Park Nursing Home, Kildare. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen. Most treasured father to Angela. Loved and missed by Angela, her husband Anthony, and adoring grandchildren Stephen and Ellen. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews & wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

In line with Government and HSE guidelines a private family mass will take place on Monday (February 8th) at 12 noon in the Church of the Assumption & St. Patrick, Rathangan (max 10 people), followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

Neighbours and Friends are welcome to line the route to Church and Cemetery while following Social Distancing guidelines

Jimmy's Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer

Those wishing to leave a message may do so on the Condolence section below.

The Family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Martin HANLON

Carna, Suncroft, Kildare



HANLON Martin (Carna, Suncroft, Co. Kildare) - 5th February 2021 (suddenly) at his home. Predeceased by his mother and father John and Lilly, brothers Jody, Michael and John. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Mary, Ann and Grainne, brothers Tommy, Paddy, Tony and Noel, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Martin Rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place due to advice on public gatherings.

Those who would have liked to attend but cannot due to current restrictions can leave their condolences on the RIP condolence section below.

House Private, please.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Hipwell

Moone, Kildare



Sadly passed away on 5th Februrary 2021 in the loving care of the staff of Cloverlodge Nursing home. Predeceased by his loving wife Maura, parents Thomas and Annie and sister Molly Sullivan. Sadly missed by his sister Babs Allen, nieces Carol, Liz and Ann and nephews John and Gary. He will be sadly missed by the Allan family and friends.

MAY PAT REST IN PEACE

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family and close friends. Reposing in Dunne's Funeral Home, Mill Road, Castledermot, on Sunday from 3pm to 8pm and Monday 12 noon to 8pm for family and close friends. Removal on Tuesday to the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Moone for Requiem Mass at 11am (max 10 people in Church). Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Pat's funeral Mass will be live streamed via webcam.