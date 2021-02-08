Kildare and East to get brunt of Thursday's snow, according to latest weather charts

The biggest concentration of snow will fall over the Leinster area on Thursday, according to the latest weather charts.

The Wxcharts.com website is showing a blanket of snow moving across the country on Thursday but lingering longest and heaviest in the east of the country.

Experts at Irish Weather Online said on Thursday "snow may develop quite widely across many regions with potential for 10-20 cm amounts."

It may turn to sleet or rain if temperatures rise in the west and south.

However in the east and north, temperatures will hover at or below 3 degrees Celsius.

Wxcharts.com snow chart for Thursday at 3pm

Irish Weather Online said "another round of snow or sleet is quite possible around Monday in parts of eastern, central and northern counties."

Met Eireann is predicting a very cold day on Thursday as rain, sleet and snow spread northeastwards across the country, with accumulations leading to hazardous conditions.

Forecasters added: "Quite breezy also with fresh southeasterly winds. Afternoon temperatures of just 0 to 3 degrees generally.

"Further falls of snow in Ulster and Leinster on Thursday night, with outbreaks of rain elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 in fresh southeasterly winds.

"On Friday, current indications suggest that sleet and snow will continue for a time in Ulster and north Leinster with outbreaks of rain elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees over Ulster, Leinster and north Connacht and 6 to 10 degrees elsewhere."