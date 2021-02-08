Pedestrian safety issue for busy Kildare road

Kildare County Council is going to measure the number of walkers on a sometimes busy Clane road to see if warning signage is required.

At the council’s Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting on February 5, Cllr Padraig McEvoy asked that the council identify road signage on the narrow Butterstream Road to highlight the shared use with vulnerable road users, given the increased pedestrian flows between Nancy's Lane and the Prosperous Road, Clane.

The meeting was told that the Municipal District Office “will examine the number of pedestrians utilising the road between Nancy’s Lane and the Prosperous Road. If there is excessive use identified the installation of W140 signage indicating the presence of pedestrians can be considered.”

Cllr McEvoy welcomed the reply.

The issue had been raised during his presence at the recent agm of Clane Community Council.

Cllr McEvoy said a lot of people were doing a loop walk around the town.

He said there was no issue when traffic was quiet but during school and other busy times the area was busy with all kinds of traffic.

He said he hoped there would be more cycling and walking.

District engineer, Shane Aylward, said they would look at the number of walkers, probably in March or April coming.