VIDEOS: Kildare people complete the Jerusalema Challenge

People across Co Kildare have been filming themselves dancing the Jerusalema Challenge, following in the footsteps of the gardaí last week.

The dance craze is sweeping the globe with people posting videos on social media.

Daly's Pharmacy in Naas started their Monday morning with the Jerusalema Challenge on the footpath outside the shop.

The staff have also challenged other retailers in Naas to record their own version.

Meanwhile Aldi staff in Clane also challenged themselves to the Jerusalema dance before they opened the store to customers.

Inga Jakovleva sent us in this VIDEO.

Across the county in Newbridge, a dance with a difference was taking place .

Young Oliver Curran from Newbridge also got involved with his pony with his own version of the dance.

Finally, Bray man Nick Eogan, whose wife is Nuala Stynes from Ballyroe in Athy, also had a go at the Jerusalema Challenge in his back garden.

Well done to all!