PHOTOS: Driver rescued from overturned van in icy conditions

The driver of a van was rescued from his overturned vehicle by crews from Baltinglass and Dunlavin on the N81 north of Baltinglass this morning.

Images from the scene from Wicklow Fire Service show the windscreen of the vehicle was removed.

The incident happened around 7am when overnight freezing temperatures caused slippery conditions.





Fire officers at the scene implemented a Stop/Go traffic management system and urged motorists to approach with caution.

A Status Yellow Snow/Ice warning remains in place until 6pm today for Kildare, Dublin, Louth, Wicklow, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan.

Forecasters are predicting snow accumulations of 2 to 5 cm in places.

Met Eireann said today and tomorrow will be very cold with temperatures in low single figures by day and with sharp or severe frosts and icy patches at night.

Showers of sleet or snow at times are predicted for Eastern counties from Sunday evening onwards.

Forecasters also warned of hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths.