Kildare Senator calls for Government to explore 'Zero Covid' to avoid 'Groundhog Day' lockdowns

A Kildare Senator Vincent P Martin has called for the Government leaders to fully explore a 'zero Covid' strategy in relation to the pandemic.

The Green Party politician said that the approach should be investigated to reassure people that every effort is being made to control the virus.

Senator Martin told the Seanad: "As we go through this tragic, third, Groundhog Day-type of lockdown, a growing number of people are of the opinion that it is time to try something different.

"That difference is espoused by the Independent Scientific Advocacy Group in the form of the so-called zero Covid strategy.

"While an increasing number of individuals believe in the compelling merits espoused by advocates such as Professors Tomás Ryan, Julien Mercille, Aoife McLysaght, Sam McConkey, Anthony Staines and Gabriel Scally, at the very least people want to be assured that the option has been fully explored.

"I am asking the Leader of this House to ask the three leaders in government to meet the Independent Scientific Advocacy Group to explore this option."

Senator Martin added: "The very least people deserve is that this option has been fully exhausted."

Government politicians have insisted that the elements of 'zero Covid' strategy would be difficult to enforce due to the land border with Northern Ireland.

A 'zero Covid' environment would mean a ban on non-essential foreign travel with testing, isolation and strict tracking of people as they arrive into the country.

Countries with a 'zero Covid' policy like Australia and New Zealand have seen life largely returned to normal, allowing people to attend sports fixtures, concerts and to socialise among friends.

Leader of the Seanad Senator Regina Doherty agreed with Senator Martin that "the weariness [of lockdowns] that has nearly seeped into the bones and mindset of everybody".

She added: "Even the most positive people are fed up. The debate around zero Covid has been thoroughly assessed by the National Public Health Emergency Team and our clinicians but I will pass on the Senator's request to have the matter discussed further by the Cabinet and Government."