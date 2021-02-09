COVID-19 LATEST: 68 more deaths with 556 cases and over 1,100 in hospital

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 68 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

50 of these deaths occurred in February, 15 occurred in January and 2 in December.

The median age of those who died was 85 years and the age range was 43-96 years.

There has been a total of 3,752 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 7th February, the HPSC has been notified of 556 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 204,940 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

284 are men / 268 are women

60% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 39 years old

163 in Dublin, 45 in Limerick, 38 in Galway, 34 in Cork, 29 in Waterford and the remaining 247 cases are spread across 20 other counties.





As of 8am today, 1,104 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 182 are in ICU. 54 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 6th, 236,996 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: