NEW: Kildare hotel popular for weddings is up for sale

The Celbridge Manor Hotel in Celbridge is for sale for €6.5 million.

The 66-bedroom hotel, which is set on 2.63 hectares of land, underwent a €1.5 million refurbishment in 2017.

A popular venue for weddings, the hotel's facilities include two beautifully decorated banqueting rooms, and the grounds make an exquisite backdrop for photographs.

Popular for business functions, the hotel has two conference rooms that can accommodate up to 350 delegates and meeting rooms that can hold up to 60.

For dining options, the hotel can hold between 10 to 300 delegates in its main ballroom.

The Schoolhouse Bar is an ideal place to catch up with friends, host a table or have a bite to eat.

Formerly known as the Setanta House Hotel, the property was purchased in 2013 a by a consortium led by US businessman Jeff Leo who also owns the Pillo Hotel in neighbouring Co Meath and Dundrum House Hotel in Co Tipperary.

The €1.5 million refurbishment of the Celbridge Manor Hotel in 2017 concentrated primarily on the upgrading of the entire ground floor, the newly landscaped gardens and outdoor fountain.

Celbridge Manor Hotel was built in 1737 by Parliament Speaker, William Connolly of the nearby Castletown House.

Until the mid 1970s the hotel served as a school, and then it was converted into a hotel.