Call for action against scrambler bikes in Curragh Plains

Parts of the Curragh Plains are being damaged by antisocial activity such the use of scrambler bikes, a recent Kildare Newbridge municipal district meeting has been told.

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy also claimed that the surface of the public amenity was being visibly damaged by car tyres as the ground is very wet at the moment.

The politician said the Plains were needed during the public health pandemic as a safe sanctuary to get some head space for the local community.

Rangers



Cllr McLoughlin Healy called for more Rangers to be assigned to the Curragh Plains to monitor antisocial behaviour. She said that the weekend is the busiest time of the week on the Plains and she claimed that there was no telephone number to report antisocial behaviour.

She also told the meeting she had only seen one Ranger patrol in the past 10 months on the Curragh and she is a regular user of the amenity.

She explained: “During one incident, there were scrambler bikes going around and giving the two fingers.

“I see no consequences for illegal dumping, illegal camping and all the time damage is being done to the Curragh.”

District manager Joe Boland told the meeting that the management of the Curragh Plains is a matter for the Department of Defence.

And he added: “The intention in the future is that the Curragh Plains is a focus for amenity, tourism and heritage.”

Mr Boland said he would take up Cllr McLoughlin Healy’s concerns with the Department of Defence.

Cllr Mark Stafford told the meeting that there is now a dedicated Minister for Defence — Simon Coveney — and he should be allowed the space to do what is necessary to protect the Curragh Plains.

Cllr Peggy O’Dwyer said that the Curragh Plains should be managed in the same way as Phoenix Park in Dublin, which is patroled and policed.

Problem for years

She told the meeting that scrambler bikes have been a problem for years on the Curragh and that they are also a nuisance on bogs.

Cllr McLoughlin Healy said that illegal parking is an ongoing issue as there is no organised or managed parking system.

She claimed that successive ministers of Defence have “let us down” in terms of properly safeguarding the Curragh Plains.

