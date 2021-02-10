Thefts from parked vehicles in Naas and Newbridge this week

Gardaí are investigating thefts from parked vehicles in Naas and Newbridge that occurred this week.

In the Jigginstown area of Naas, a parked vehicle was broken into and some property was taken.

The crime took place between 9pm on Monday and 6am on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a vehicle was also broken into in the Rosconnell area of Newbridge between Sunday evening and Monday morning last.

A door window was smashed but there was nothing taken.