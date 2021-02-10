Teenager robbed of phone and cash on Rathangan street

A teenager had belongings taken by three men in Rathangan at the weekend.

They youth was walking on Bridge Street on Saturday night when the incident happened.

It's understand the teenager's mobile phone and a quantity of cash was taken by the gang.

A Garda statement said:

"Gardaí responded to a report of an alleged robbery at Bridge Street, Rathangan at 9:45pm on Saturday, 6th of February.

"One male aged in his teens was approached by three males who took some of his belongings.

"No injuries were reported and no arrests have yet been made.

"Investigations ongoing."