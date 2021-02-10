Plans revealed to upgrade protected Monasterevin bridge

Plans have been revealed to restore the 19th century bridge in the middle of Monasterevin.

The Council wants to carry out remediation works on the protected structure located within the River Barrow and River Nore Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

The early 19th Century bridge structure is on the R445 route on the western side of the town.

The estimated construction value of the project is €250,000, according to the Construction Information Services database.

Works will require removal of defective parts of the bridge such as dismantling displaced masonry.

The designs include removing nearby vegetation and embedded roots.