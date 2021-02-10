BREAKING: Sallins man charged with alleged €150,000 cocaine find

A man appeared in court today in connection with the discovery of a reported €150,000 worth of cocaine in County Kildare last night.

Declan Coyle, 39, whose address was given as 3092 Hillview, Sallins, is being prosecuted for possession of the drug and possession for the purpose of sale or supply.

Sgt Jim Kelly told Naas District Court that when gardai arrived at the residential address they found a large amount of suspected cocaine.

He added that, subject to analysis, it could be worth €150,000.

Det Gda Conor Boyle told the court that two lots of cocaine were found, one in a vehicle and one in the house.

Defending solicitor Tim Kennelly said the defendant had already handed in his passport as part of an application for bail, which was successful.

The defendant must also observe a curfew, sign on daily at Naas garda station and provide a contact number at which he is available at all times.

Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the case until June 2.