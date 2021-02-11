€7.7m for Kildare sustainable transport projects: Find out where the money is being spent

Grants totaling over €7.73 million have been allocated to Kildare for sustainable transport projects for 2021.

Here is how the money is being spent.

Maynooth North-South Corridor - Phase 5 Mill Street €500,000

Royal Canal Greenway €3,750,000

Naas to Kill Cycle Route €150,000

Kildangan Bridge €100,000

Easton Road/Green Lane Cycle Route €100,000

Naas to Sallins Greenway €400,000

R445/R416 Junction Imp (Newbridge Bus Priority) €300,000

2020 Stimulus Programme - Contractual Liability €500,000

2020 Covid Programme - Contractual Liability €200,000

New projects

Sallins Village Traffic Management Measures and Cycle Scheme €460,000

Celbridge Road, Maynooth €60,000

Kilcock Road, Maynooth €60,000

Naas Permeability Measures (Monread Rd) €50,000

Safe to Schools Programme - Support Infrastructure (Incl. Monasterevin & Craddockstown Road) €150,000

Bus Turning / Laybys (Various Locations) €100,000

Government TD, James Lawless highlighted the €5.1m allocation for the Royal Canal Greenway project.

“This allocation marks a major move forward in creating and providing green and sustainable mobility and transport options for Kildare. I particularly welcome the €460,000 for Sallins village Traffic Management Measures and Cycle Scheme.

“During the ongoing pandemic we’ve reconnected with our local green and outdoor areas and we can all see where improvements to our local walking and cycling infrastructure are needed. Improving this infrastructure for cycling and walking will help make our towns and villages more accessible and attractive for everyone to live and work in. This is great news for our local communities, and great news for our local economy.”

The National Transport Authority (NTA) will be tasked with overseeing and supporting the development of the high-quality mobility infrastructure across all projects.