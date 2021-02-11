€7.7m for Kildare sustainable transport projects: Find out where the money is being spent
Allocations for 2021
€100,000 for works at the bridge at Kildangan
Grants totaling over €7.73 million have been allocated to Kildare for sustainable transport projects for 2021.
Here is how the money is being spent.
Maynooth North-South Corridor - Phase 5 Mill Street €500,000
Royal Canal Greenway €3,750,000
Naas to Kill Cycle Route €150,000
Kildangan Bridge €100,000
Easton Road/Green Lane Cycle Route €100,000
Naas to Sallins Greenway €400,000
R445/R416 Junction Imp (Newbridge Bus Priority) €300,000
2020 Stimulus Programme - Contractual Liability €500,000
2020 Covid Programme - Contractual Liability €200,000
New projects
Sallins Village Traffic Management Measures and Cycle Scheme €460,000
Celbridge Road, Maynooth €60,000
Kilcock Road, Maynooth €60,000
Naas Permeability Measures (Monread Rd) €50,000
Safe to Schools Programme - Support Infrastructure (Incl. Monasterevin & Craddockstown Road) €150,000
Bus Turning / Laybys (Various Locations) €100,000
Government TD, James Lawless highlighted the €5.1m allocation for the Royal Canal Greenway project.
“This allocation marks a major move forward in creating and providing green and sustainable mobility and transport options for Kildare. I particularly welcome the €460,000 for Sallins village Traffic Management Measures and Cycle Scheme.
“During the ongoing pandemic we’ve reconnected with our local green and outdoor areas and we can all see where improvements to our local walking and cycling infrastructure are needed. Improving this infrastructure for cycling and walking will help make our towns and villages more accessible and attractive for everyone to live and work in. This is great news for our local communities, and great news for our local economy.”
The National Transport Authority (NTA) will be tasked with overseeing and supporting the development of the high-quality mobility infrastructure across all projects.
