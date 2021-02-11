Driver speeding at 110km in 60km zone on Kildare bog road
Nabbed
Picture courtesy of garda twitter
Two motorists were detected travelling in excess of 100km per hour on a Kildare bog road with a speed limit of 60kpm. yesterday.
Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks on the local road at Lattenbog yesterday.
They detected two drivers, who were well over the limit of 60kph. They were just two of a total of 51 drivers found speeding throughout the county.
Fixed charge penalty notices have been issued to all involved.
Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks on the local road at Lattenbog yesterday. They detected 2 drivers well over the limit of 60kph. They were a part of the 51 drivers found speeding throughout Kildare. Fixed Charge Penalty Noticies issued to all.#ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/RxnFVdzo3l— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 11, 2021
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on