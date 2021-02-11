KILDARE LIFE IN LOCKDOWN: Maureen (80) battles cancer and brushes off Covid blues

It’s the day of Joe Biden’s inauguration and Maureen McCormack (80) is delighted to see a change in the power stakes in the US.

Trump’s policies do not align with the retired Clane primary school teacher’s way of thinking. Having enjoyed watching the Biden/Harris duo being sworn in, she is happy to talk to the Leader afterwards over the phone.

Barnaran, Rathangan, has been home to Maureen her entire life, although she has done her fair share of travelling. So how has the latest lockdown affected her? “Well I suppose I’m good enough. I found out I had a brain tumour on the 19 November 2019 and I’ve had radium and chemotherapy done. I was looking forward to being able to drive the car again, but I couldn’t. That was very hard, but I have been very well looked after. I was teaching music up until I got the brain tumour and I really miss that.”

Having turned 80 in June, her family had a socially distanced outdoor gathering for her, which she really enjoyed.

Her MRI scan looked good last August but a second one in November was of concern for her consultant.

“Professor Grogan said the tumour had been dormant in the August scan but in the latest one, he said it was bubbling under the surface,” she explained.

Maureen is to undergo further tests and have an over the phone consultation.

“I had a couple of blips recently and he increased the anti-seizure medication I was on,” she added.

Her daily routine is not set in stone.

“I get up at 9am to take my tablets and I go back to bed to listen to Ryan Tubridy and then I get back up at 10am,” she said.

With family living nearby, they keep an eye on Maureen. Her brothers Dermot, Thomas and Kevin often check in on her while her sister in law, Anne makes her some dinners during the week. Her nephew Eoghan brings in her turf and niece Denise does her grocery shopping for her.

Since her treatment, Maureen misses not being able to play the piano.

“I can’t read the top line of the sheet. I’ve been playing music since the age of 9 so that’s a big change.

“I do get a bit tired in the afternoons, but I do my 10 minute walk every day if I can.”

“I watch television, and I’ve been reading since the start. I like to watch Heartbeat, things like Operation Transformation, NCIS, things like that.

“I like detective books, authors like James Patterson, Jane Casey or Liz Nugent. I have been reading Michael Harding so that’s a change for me. I’ve always liked the detective ones.”

So has Maureen been swept away with Zoom, WhatsApp or FaceTime, which has dominated many of our lives during lockdown? “I would never be able to get into that technology or anything like that,” she stressed.

Maureen has been playing the organ at Mass in Allenwood every weekend since the 1970s and she misses that greatly.

In terms of life after lockdown, she is looking forward to her nephew, Oisin’s wedding in Italy and also the marriage of her best friend’s son. She knows she will have to wait and see how the Covid numbers go over the coming weeks.

Maureen retired from Scoil Phádraig in 2005, She was also a relief teacher in Allenwood until 2011. Prior to Covid, she also used to volunteer in Rathangan Day Care Centre, serving dinners and cleaning up afterwards. There is no doubt that once the restrictions are lifted, Maureen will be back in action again.