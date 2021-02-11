Appeal for information on missing teenager

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Ronan Quinn, 16 years, who is missing from the Navan area since Monday, February 8.

Ronan is described as being 5’7”, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black jacket, a black Nike hoody, dark tracksuit bottoms and grey Nike runners.

It is believed that Ronan is in the Dublin area.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí at Navan 046 907 9930 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.