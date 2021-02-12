Over 100 stolen catalytic converters found in search of business premises

Over 100 catalytic converters were seized as well as a large sum of cash.

Gardaí attached to the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) North Divisional Crime Task Force were involved in the search of a business premises in Co Meath.

During the course of the search yesterday morning, Gardaí seized 110 catalytic converters, €27,500 and £55,000 Sterling as well as a number of documents.

All items seized are subject to a technical examination.

The number of thefts of catalytic converters has increased in recent years, including in Co Kildare, due to the vehicle parts containing valuable precious metals.

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that converts toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas from an internal combustion engine into less-toxic pollutants by catalyzing.

A Garda spokesperson said: "At approximately 10am on Thursday morning, Gardaí attached to the DMR North Divisional Crime Task Force searched a business premises in east Meath under warrant.

"They were assisted by personnel from the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit, Santry DDU and local Gardaí.

"The search operation was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation into the theft of catalytic converters throughout the Dublin Metropolitan Region and subsequent regions.

Investigations are ongoing."