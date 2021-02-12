Plans lodged for 64 home Johnstownbridge development

Plans have been lodged for a new 64 home development at Johnstownbridge.

Johnstown Bridge Spire Limited want to build 59 houses (10 two-bed, 31 three-bed and 18 four-bed) and nine maisonette apartments (8 one-bed and one two-bed) and a retail unit/café. The development, if approved, will range from two storeys high to two storeys with attic accommodation.

The 2.4 hectare site is located at the junction of the R402 and Johnstown Road and is bounded by existing residential homes to the north-east and east, the R402 to the north with St. Patrick's Church and school beyond, Johnstown Road to the

west with the Hamlet Court Hotel and existing residential beyond, and agricultural land to the south.

Submissions can be made by March 9 and a decision is due by March 30.