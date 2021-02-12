Drunk man walking on Naas motorway in the early hours

Gardaí arrested a man who was walking on the motorway outside Naas in the early hours of the morning.

He was detained near the Maudlins interchange at junction 9 on February 6 at 1.23am.

The man, aged 36 and from Clondalkin, was detained under the Public Order Act for being intoxicated and a danger to himself and others.

It’s understood a passing motorist alerted the gardai to the man’s presence on the route.