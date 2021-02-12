Woman who cashed €14,000 Naas company cheque repays the money

A woman who wrote out a company cheque for €14,000 and later cashed it, appeared at Naas District Court on February 10.

Susan Scanlon, 53, whose address was given as 213 Moorefield Park, Newbridge, was prosecuted for using an instrument knowing it to be false and theft, between October 13 2017 and 30 November 2017 at Merlin Group, Newhall, Naas.

Sgt Jim Kelly said the woman was employed in the company, got a cheque and lodged it to a credit union account to which she had access.

Read more County Kildare news

Sgt Kelly added she was employed by Merlin Car Auctions and she forged a director’s name on the cheque and signed it herself, which she was authorised to do.

He added that the cheque was made out to “a false company.”

He added that the route to the missing money was easy to follow

Solicitor Tim Kennelly said the woman wanted to repay the full amount and could get a bank draft that day.

Mr Kennelly said the defendant had no previous convictions.

He also said she lost her job and she has an unblemished record.

He also said that the defendant had fallen out with her employer and believed that there was money due to her and Sgt Kelly said the woman said in interview that she was due bonuses and didn’t get them.

He also said that the gardaí are not aware that the employer agrees with this.

Mr Kennelly said that this was a silly way to deal with whatever issues she felt she had.

Judge Desmond Zaidan imposed two fines of €1,000 after a bank draft for the missing sum was handed in to court.