Gardai investigating burglary at property in Staplestown

Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a property in Staplestown, on Tuesday of this week.

It's believed that a front door was damaged during the incident.

The burglary took place between 9am in the morning and 3.45pm in the afternoon while the occupant was out.

Gardaí said nothing was taken during the incident.

A spokesperson added that no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Anybody who noticed any people or vehicles acting in a suspicious manner on the day are asked to contact gardaí