Naas couple who postponed their wedding due to Covid-19 win €4k just in time for St Valentine's Day

A Naas couple, who has postponed their wedding due to Covid-19, received a boost before St Valentine's Day when they won €4,000 in a Naas Hurling draw.

Paudie Duggan, a hurler who has given great service to Naas Hurling and his fiancée Paula were over the moon at the big win.

The latest windfall brings the total prize money in The Joker fundraising game to over €6,000 since the Hurling Development Lottery began.

Paudie said the win could not have come at a better time as it will lift their spirits and help with their new business venture - a coffee shop.

Shane Donnelly and Austin Bergin of Naas GAA present the cheque to the happy couple

Naas Hurling (Juvenile and Adult) have been running their Hurling Development Lottery – “Find the Joker” since September 2020.

On February 7th after 18 weeks in hiding, the Joker was revealed by the Chair of Juvenile Hurling, Shane Donnelly.

Watching live via Zoom, the Chair of Adult Hurling Austin Bergin declared: ‘We have a winner’.

The primary goal is to raise funds for development of hurling across all ages and teams in Naas GAA, from nursery/academy through to senior ranks. The Joker lottery aims to continue the work of so many in developing hurling in the past and ensuring the sustainable development of hurling in Naas for the future.

The original plan was to hold the draw on Sunday evenings in Naas GAA but unfortunately Covid-19 had other plans. The Committee then adapted and changed their plans to ensure full compliance with the changing guidelines.

Every Sunday night at 8:30pm a number of households are connected virtually via Zoom to conduct the draw. The first step is for the Moore household to draw an entry from the drum where Eoin and Fiona reveal who has an opportunity to “find the Joker” amongst the deck of cards located in a secure cabinet.

Once the name is drawn its over to the Sheridan household where Jim draws a ball from a different drum (each ball representing a card in the cabinet). Once the ball is drawn and verified, it’s over to the Donnelly household for the big reveal. Shane opens the cabinet containing all 53 cards and locates the card matching the ball drawn. If the card turned is the Joker the Jackpot is won, otherwise a consolation cash prize is awarded. Two additional consolation prizes are awarded to a further two entrants. The draw continues weekly with unsuccessful cards and balls eliminated thus improving the odds of winning. The Jackpot is guaranteed to be won, the only unknown is which week it will be won (somewhere between 1 and 53). Four additional quarterly draws are held for annual subscribers with a range of cash prize, vouchers and household gifts on offer.

An elated Paudie explained their wedding was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions and Paula and himself are in the process of opening a coffee shop in Paula’s family’s pub (previously owned by the legendary Tipperary hurler Jimmy Doyle). Paudie commented that the win could not have come at a better time as it will lift their spirits and help with the new venture. Paula might have other wedding plans for some of the money but she was not sharing that with Paudie.

To enter and support the Naas Hurling Development Lottery you can enter online via the Naas GAA website or see the Juvenile and Adult Hurling Twitter and Facebook posts for the online links.

You can also contact any Committee member for further information.