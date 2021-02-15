Kildare Gardaí warn that spraying graffiti can lead to big fine or prison term

Kildare Gardaí have said that local Tidy Towns committee members have seen a recent escalation in graffiti at locations in Leixlip and adjoining towns.

Gardaí said that graffiti is very demoralising for volunteers who give up their time to keep our communities looking great.

A spokesperson added: "We remind people that this is against the law and people caught damaging property can be prosecuted under Section 2 of the Criminal Damage Act 1991.

"Members of the public are also asked to report such incidents.

"Let's keep our communities clean and safe together."
















