Large haul of equine equipment stolen near Naas

A substantial amount of equine equipment has been robbed near Naas.

Half a dozen horse bridles along with five horse leads were stolen from a shed premises at Osberstown, between 9pm on February 3 and 8am on February 4.

Also taken were five horse brushes, four bags of feed, three rollers, rugs, equine medicine and a portable radio.

A shed door was prised open during the burglary and interior and exterior doors were damaged.