TD calls for more resources for gardaí to deal with violent burglaries

Sinn Fein TD Patricia Ryan has called for more resources for gardaí in Co Kildare to deal with issues such as a rise in violent burglaries.

Two aggravated burglaries have taken place in Newbridge and near Monasterevin in the past month.

Speaking in the Dáil during a debate on the Government's spending plans for public services 2021, Deputy Ryan criticised the “pittance of an increase” in current spending of 1.2% for An Garda Siochána.

She added: “This comes at a time when there have been two attacks on elderly people in their homes in south Kildare in as many weeks.

“Garda visibility is at an all-time low.

“I do not blame the Garda for this situation, because the force can only work with what we give it.

“We can and must do more. Remaining in the justice area, there is a 10% reduction in capital spending in respect of An Garda Siochána, a 24% decrease in spending on the Courts Service and a 21% decrease in spending on the Prison Service. What kind of message is this sending to criminals? It is an absolute

disgrace.”

Deputy Ryan also criticised a 23% reduction in the spending in housing when she said: “We are in the middle of a housing crisis and we should be increasing our spending in this area, and not reducing it.”

Speaking in the Dáil, she added: “We must pay the personnel of our Defence Forces more and ensure that they have up-to-date equipment. They stood up to the plate during the pandemic.”