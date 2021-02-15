Naas resident 'drank three bottles of vodka in a day'

A man who appeared before court for taking three bottles of vodka said he drank all of the alcohol in a day.

Before Naas District Court on February 10 was Tomas Kuoliszu, 43, whose address was given as Peter McVerry homeless shelter, Kerdiffstown, Naas, was prosecuted for taking the vodka on January 1 last and a box of Aerial pods on January 22, both at the Dunnes stores outlet in Naas.

Read more County Kildare news

The defendant, who has no previous convictions, told the court he has an alcohol issue and is on a waiting list for treatment.

The court heard that he admitted the offences straight away..

Solicitor Tim Kennelly said the man, a Polish national, has a daughter and lives in a homeless shelter.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said he would apply the Probation Act, provided that the defendant attends the treatment programme.