Plans revealed for gym with small café in Blessington

Plans have been revealed to build a gym with small café in Blessington.

A planning application for the proposed project in Blessington Business Park has been submitted to Wicklow County Council by Bresdun Fitness Limited.

Permission is being sought for the change of use of an existing retail unit to a gym with a small café area along with all associated site works.

Meanwhile permission has been granted to Blessington Educate Together National School for a new single storey temporary standalone prefabricated structure.

Given the green light is one classroom, two Special Education Teacher rooms and sanitary facilities - all to the rear of the existing school building on Red Lane in the town.

The estimated total construction value of the project is €130,000, according to Construction Information Services.