Large tree pulled down in Milltown blocked traffic on Sunday
The tree lying across the road in Milltown
Milltown Tidy Towns sent in this photo of a tree that completely blocked the road in Milltown at the weekend.
Strong winds pulled down the tree between the Inn at Milltown and the GAA pitch.
The obstacle blocked the main road to Newbridge (R416) until it was removed.
Met Eireann data shows that wind speeds peaked around late morning on Sunday with gusts of about 60km per hour.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on