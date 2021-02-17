Green light for €9m medical centre and shops in Naas

Planning permission has been granted for a major medical and retail facility in Naas.

Kildare County Council has approved plans by Star Primary Care Limited for the development beside the Chadwicks premises on the Newbridge Road.

Being constructed is a three-storey over basement mixed use development.

Featured in the building will be a pharmacy, convenience store and medical consultation suites.

The development has an estimated construction value of almost €9m, according to Construction Information Services.

Office units and a basement car park are also in the designs.

The development will require the demolition of an existing building on the site - the former Ashgrove auctions premises.

The developers Star Primary Care is controlled by the McGreal’s group which has pharmacy outlets in Newbridge, Monasterevin, Kill, Portarlington, Blessington and Baltinglass.