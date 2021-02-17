PHOTOS: Kildare Town Community School hosts Well-being Day

Kildare Town Community School hosted Wellbeing Day on February 12 - a range of fun activities, most of which were created and designed by teachers to promote student wellbeing and to encourage students to have fun and to be positive on the last day before the Midterm Break.

Normal classes were suspended for the entire day and replaced with a wellbeing timetable of events for all year groups.

There were events for parents, staff and students ranging from virtual bingo/trivia for parents and families, Keepie Uppies challenge, origami, mindful painting and Valentine nail art and a number of music challenges using free software called Acapella and Increibox.

The baking challenges by master chefs at KTCS ranged from scones, pancakes, Raspberry traybake to Pizza Bellissima.

The most popular event was Mr. Hetherington's Virtual Heritage Walk around Kildare town which took in fabulous local sites like the National Stud, St Brigid's Cathedral and Round Tower and the three Abbeys.

The school and staff at KTCS wanted students to remember that even though we are in Level 5 restrictions there are still a wide variety of fun activities at their doorstep that they can engage in with their family remotely.

The selection of activities were hugely successful with hundreds of views of the video content created.





Activities included:

 Football challenge,

 Walking challenge,

 Dance,

 Yoga,

 HIIT class,

 Music challenge,

 Guided history tour around Kildare town,

 Baked treats raspberry tray bake, scones, pancakes.

 Bellissimo Pizza

 Valentines Nail Art to Origami challenge.

 Technology Creating a track.

There was a great response from the students and staff who participated in the well-being events.

