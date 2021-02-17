Kildare families wanted for new TV quiz show with winning cash prize

Kildare families are being sought for a new TV quiz show.

The top prize in the programme will be €5,000, according to the producers Loose Horse.

In the show, one member of the family is in studio while the other members are at home.

Loose Horse said:

"We're making a fun new family quiz for RTE and we're looking for participants.

"And, with one player in studio and the rest of the family playing along from home, this really is a team game!

"You don't need to be a hard-core quizzer either. If everyone in the family knows a little, it might be enough to win a lot... because we've got a top prize of €5,000 up for grabs!

"So whatever your "family" is why not get in touch with us and find out more about taking part in the newest quiz on Irish TV!

"To apply: loosehorse.submit.com"

Applications are open now so please apply ASAP as limited spaces are available.

Teams consists of two adults and two children.

Children must be between the ages of 9 and 16.

One adult will be playing in studio, while the rest of the team will play from home. Teams must be members of the same household.