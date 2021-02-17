Kildare Co Council to explore sharing gritting of roads on border with neighbouring counties

Kildare Co Council has said it will explore if agreements with neighbouring counties on the gritting of roads will cover more routes.

Councillor Tracey O’Dwyer had called on Kildare Co Council to engage with neighbouring councils to identify border roads that can be shared in the 2021/2022 gritting programme with a view to extending the number of roads gritted going forward.

Cllr O'Dwyer said that many roads crossed the border between Kildare and adjacent counties such as Carlow, Offaly, Laois, Wicklow, Dublin and Meath.

She said that sharing some roads between Councils may lead to more routes being gritted during periods of snow and ice.

The Council said that requests for amending the current salting routes may be considered as part of a review undertaken at the end of the current Winter Maintenance season including consultations with neighbouring counties.

A spokesperson added: Consultations with neighbouring counties about routes where salting can be shared, if those roads meet the minimum threshold for warranting salting as set down by our assessment criteria, has resulted in certain locations in County Kildare being covered by Offaly County Council and vice-versa.

"Kildare County Council’s salting trucks on all routes, like those in neighbouring counties, are running at capacity at present, precluding the council from adding new roads to the current Salting Routes without removing the service from another area of the county."