Council to re-design junction at "accident blackspot" between Naas and Newbridge

Kildare County Council said it is currently progressing the design for a major junction upgrade at the Ladytown Junction on the R445 between Naas and Newbridge.

The Council added that the design of the upgraded junction is substantially complete, and it is anticipated that the scheme will be brought before the Kildare/Newbridge Municipal District for approval before the end of June.

Cllr Rob Power tabled a motion at this week's Kildare Newbridge Municipal District meeting, calling for safety measures to be introduced as soon as possible at the junction near Naas Enterprise Park to enhance visibility at this location.

Cllr Peggy O'Dwyer supported the motion and said there were "multiple accidents" at the junction.

The motion was also supported by Cllr Noel Heavey.