12 stitches needed after Naas knuckle duster assault - claim

The victim of an alleged assault during which a knuckle duster was used needed twelve stitches and 2 staples after being struck in the head.

Before Naas District Court was Damon Buggy, 24, whose address was given as 16 the Walled Garden, Celbridge, on February 17.

He faces allegations of assault and possession of the knuckle duster at Poplar Square, Naas, on December 24, 2018.

Sgt Jim Kelly said it would be alleged that the injured party also suffered bruising to his eardrum.

Solicitor Tim Kennelly noted that the offence had taken place over two years ago and Sgt Kelly this was partly because a further statement made by the injured party meant that the file had to go to the Director of Public Prosecutions again.

Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the case until June 16.