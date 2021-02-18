Over 50km from home on a non essential journey with dangerously bald tyres

Photo courtesy of Garda twitter account

Kildare gardai stopped a driver at a checkpoint at Moyvalley and found he was 50km from home on a non essential journey.

He was also driving a vehicle with worn tyres when he was stopped by the Naas Roads Policing Unit who were conducting a multi agency checkpoint on the R148.  A fine was issued.