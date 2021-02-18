WATCH: Raheens' GAA issue Jerusalema dance challenge to all Kildare clubs

Raheens GAA has taken on the Jerusalema challenge and has called on other clubs to do their own version.

Click here to watch the video.

"Like every club we are so disappointed with club activity been re-scheduled. In light of this, we have put out a Jerusalema dance challenge to all GAA clubs in Kildare, Ireland and beyond and in particular our dearest rivals Naas GAA to pass the time whilst waiting to re-start," said the club.