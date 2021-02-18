Naas woman leaves home to sleep because of noise from local food plant

A Naas woman told a court that she has to leave her home to sleep somewhere else because of noise emanating from a local food processing plant.

The woman, Helena McGrath, made a noise complaint application at Naas District Court on February 17 against Arrow Group Ltd.

The Arrow Group is a long established concern and includes individual operations like QK Coldstores, Dawn Farm Foods and Dawn Farms Distribution.

Read more County Kildare news

Ms McGrath told Judge Desmond Zaidan that she is “awake night, after night, after night.”

He also told the court she has had health issues, including the insertion of a stent.

Solicitor Joe Morrin, representing Arrow, said that a lot of investment has been undertaken to deal with this issue.

Mr Morrin also indicated that Arrow is fully compliant with a licence issued by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Judge Desmond Zaidan commented that the issue should also be taken up with Kildare County Council, An Bord Pleanála and politicians “the people who gave planning permission for it.”

The case was adjourned.