Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, February 19

The death has occurred of Carmel FLANAGAN (née Tierney)

Lucan, Dublin / Kilberry, Kildare



FLANAGAN (née Tierney), Carmel (Woodview Heights, Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Kilberry, Athy) February 17th 2021 (peacefully) at Lucan Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late James, dearly loved Mother of Gertrude, John and Aiden and sister of the late Marie and John Joe. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, grandchildren, Laura, Emma, Alan, Rebecca, Cian, Darragh, Caoimhe, great-granddaughter Lucy, son-in-law Dave, daughters-in-law Jacqueline and Olive, sisters Anne and Gertie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may view Carmel’s Funeral Mass online on Saturday, 20th February 2021, at 10am by following this link; https://www.stpatrickslucan.ie/. If desired, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below to offer your sympathies or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to a charity of your choice.

The death has occurred of Brian Keely

The Downings, Prosperous, Kildare / Coill Dubh, Kildare



Keely, Brian, The Downings, Prosperous and late of Coill Dubh, Co. Kildare, February 17th 2021, suddenly at Naas General Hospital. Beloved son of the late Sean and brother of the late Sean and Seamus. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Aine, sister Ann, brothers Padraig and Noel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements will be updated at a later date.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Myles (Mylie) Collins

Simmonstown, Celbridge, Kildare



COLLINS, Myles (Mylie) (Simmonstown, Celbridge, Co. Kildare) February 16th, 2021 (peacefully) in the tender and loving care of the staff of Peamount Healthcare, Newcastle, Co. Dublin. Predeceased by his parents Denis and Kathleen, his brothers Jack, Dinny, Liam and Michael; Deeply regretted by his loving sister Kathleen, brothers Tommy, Eamon and Jim. Fondly remembered by his nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Mylie’s life with friends and extended family at a later date.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may join the private family Funeral Mass online on Friday morning, February 19th, 2021 at 11am by following this LINK or, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

The death has occurred of Patrick DOOLEY

Graiguecullen, Carlow / Maganey, Laois / Maganey, Kildare



Patrick Dooley, recently St. Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen, Carlow and formerly of Killabban, Maganey, Co. Laois, died February 16th at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny aged 91years.

Sadly missed by his cousins, relatives, residents and staff of St. Fiacc’s House, neighbours and friends.

A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 12 noon for family (max 10) in St. Abban’s Church, Killeen with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kay) Dunne (née Behan)

Turnings, Straffan, Kildare / Kill, Kildare / Kimmage, Dublin



Dunne (nee Behan), Catherine (Kay), Turnings, Straffan and late of Glen Dara, Kill, Co. Kildare and Kimmage, Dublin, February 17th 2021, peacefully in her 97th year in the tender care of the staff of Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home, beloved wife of the late Patrick and mother of the late Gerry, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Martina and Patricia, son Jimmy, daughter in law Liz, sons-in-law Joe and Sean, grandchildren, sisters Eileen and Bridie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Catherine. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to the current restrictions, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. Catherine's Funeral Mass will take place on Friday morning at 11am, in St. Brigid's Church, Straffan and can be viewed by going to www.celstra.ie, followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The funeral Mass will be recorded and a link will be posted here later on Friday evening once available.

Please use the online Condolences link below to offer the family your sympathies. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

The death has occurred of Ann King (née Kelly)

McDonnell Drive, Athy, Kildare



Ann King (nee Kelly) McDonnell Drive, Athy passed away on 17th February 2021, surround by her family in the care of the staff of Clover Lodge Nursing Home, Athy. Sadly, missed by her husband Joe, son Edward, daughters Deborah and Karen, nine grandchildren, brother Joe, sisters Mary and Christine, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral (maximum 10 persons). will take place for Ann. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below.

Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Friday morning (19th February) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, The Mass will be live streamed, click on the following link www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.