Proposed extension to Naas nursing home is refused planning by Council

Kildare County Council has refused planning permission for an extension to Craddock House Nursing Home in Naas.

Being planned was a first floor extension spanning 343 square metres.

The designs included the construction on top of a single storey building, four single bedrooms and two twin rooms, all with ensuites.

Also proposed was a new nurses' station, a drug store and a linen store.

The documents also referred to a 9.5 square metre two-storey escape stairwell.

The estimated construction value of the project was almost €1m, according to Construction Information Services.