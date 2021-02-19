Two people injured at multi-vehicle collision in Newbridge

Two men were taken to Naas Hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in Newbridge yesterday evening.

A bus and three cars were involved in the incident at the Pfizer Roundabout on the R445 at 5.30pm.

The dual carriageway between Newbridge and Naas was closed for a time as emergency services responded to the collision.

Newbridge Gardaí and Kildare Fire Service personnel were at the scene.

The collision took place at the Naas side of the busy roundabout.

Two men aged in their 50s were taken to Naas Hospital for treatment.

The route was later reopened to traffic.

Cllr Chris Pender alerted his followers on Twitter to the traffic delays.

A statement by Gardaí said:

"Gardaí attended a four vehicle Road Traffic Collision involving a bus and three cars that occurred shortly before 5:30pm on Thursday, 18th February 2021 that occurred on the Naas Road in Newbridge, Co. Kildare.

"Two males in their 50s were taken to Naas General Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

"The road has since reopened."