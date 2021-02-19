Naas town lost electricity supply after man crashed car - claim

A car accident resulted in the loss of electricity in Naas, the local court heard on February 17.

Daniel Cleary, 20, whose address was given as Monread House, Sallins Road, Naas, faces an allegation of dangerous driving on August 8, 2020, at Sallins Road.

Read more County Kildare news

It was claimed that the defendant was driving through Poplar Square when he lost control of the car.

A garda told the court that the vehicle struck a lamppost and the electricity was “knocked out in the town for the rest of the night and some of the next day.”

Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the allegation to June 16.