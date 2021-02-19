FLOODING: Section of back road under water near Ellistown with more rainfall forecast

There could be more flooding incidents in coming days such as this waterlogged road near Lackagh between Kildare town and Monasterevin.

A section of road off the L7011 was under water for a length of up to 20 metres this afternoon, making the route impassable for walkers and cyclists.

It's believed to be an area that frequently floods after prolonged heavy rain.

It's been a very wet and windy few days but unfortunately more rain is on the way in the coming days.

Met Eireann said Saturday will start out dry but outbreaks of rain will spread across the country in the late morning and afternoon.

Sunday will begin sunny and dry but scattered showers will develop through the afternoon.

Monday will be a mostly dry day but Monday night will become wet and very windy in all areas.

Met Eireann said Tuesday will continue to be wet and windy with "heavy and persistent rainfall bringing a risk of flooding"

Wednesday will see more unsettled with rain clearing to showers.

However there is some good news on the horizon as Met Eireann said current indications suggest conditions will become drier and more settled later next week and into the weekend.