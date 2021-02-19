LATEST: National Stud finds "compromise" to allow members living within 5km to use facility

The National Stud and Gardens near Kildare town has announced that it has "worked hard" to find a compromise after complaints to gardaí forced it to close fully earlier this wwek.

While the facility is closed to the general public due to Level 5 restrictions, families who pay for annual season tickets and who live within 5km can still enjoy access to the grounds for exercise or to walk dogs.

However it emerged earlier this week that complaints were made to gardaí that people who lived outside a 5km radius may have been using the attraction for walking dogs - thus possibly in breach of Covid-19 laws and liable to a €100 fine.

The facility said it has no choice but to close its doors fully in the interest of public safety.

However work has been underway behind the scenes to broker a compromise whereby people within 5km can use the facility but the public car park is closed. Therefore they will have to park elsewhere and enter via a new pedestrian entrance.

A message to members said:

"We are happy to inform you that having worked hard to come to a satisfactory compromise in the interests of maintaining strict adherence to the public health guidelines we are now in a position to reopen for pedestrian access only from Monday 22nd February onwards.

"The gates will be open from 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday for Season Members only, living within 5km of the stud.

"Unfortunately, the Car Park will have to remain closed. Pedestrian access to the grounds is via the entrance beside St Brigid’s Well, through a small gate at the coach car park.

"We kindly ask you to please be vigilant in keeping to the public health guidelines while on the grounds. We are hopeful that these measures will not last for too much longer and we can all look forward to normal service resuming in the near future.

We are very thankful for the kind and understanding messages we have received from so many of you and we will continue to make our best efforts to allow you to enjoy the grounds throughout these difficult times."



