Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, February 22

The death has occurred of Thomas Malachy (Tom) CANNING

College Park, Newbridge, Kildare



CANNING Thomas Malachy (Tom) College Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare - 21st February 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Beech Park Nursing Home, Kildare. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, children Anne-Marie, John and Caitríona, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and the community at Beech Park Nursing Home. The family would also like to acknowledge the wonderful care he received from his carers at Comfort Keepers, Michelle and the very many people who helped us in any way.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

A private family funeral will take place due to advice on public gatherings. Removal from Anderson and Leahy's Funeral Home on Tuesday to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Those who would have liked to attend can view the Mass on newbridgeparish.ie or leave their condolences on the RIP condolence section below.

The death has occurred of

The death has occurred of Margaret MANNION (née Brennan)

Tihilly and Charleville View, Tullamore, Offaly / Kildare



Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her husband Martin. Margaret will be sadly missed by her loving family, Ronan, Kara, Ross, Erin and Shane, sons in law, daughters in law, her adored grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, especially her carers and hospital staff over the last 10 years.

May Margaret Rest In Peace

Removal from O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by a private cremation service. Due to government guidelines the numbers in the church are restricted. Those that would like to attend are welcome to stand along the route from the funeral home to the church, in the church grounds, or can view the Mass on https://youtu.be/_F6LQsB4E_4

The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to the Mater Foundation https://www.materfoundation.ie/donate/.

If you wish to leave a message of sympathy, please do so in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Martin (Murt) McCormack

Annesborough, Robertstown, Kildare



Formerly of Barnaran, Rathangan

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

Brother of the late Theresa and Michael. Sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, daughter Glenda, son John, and their partners Aimee and Tony, grandchildren Hayley and Rosie, sisters Maureen, Annette and Dympna, brothers Kevin, Eamonn, Gerald, Brendan, Thomas, Dermott, Noel and Cyril, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Martin Rest In Peace.

In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Allen for Requiem mass at 11o'clock. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery.

Martin's funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Farewell friends Facebook page.

www.facebook.com/farewellfriendslivestreaming/

The death has occurred of Myley McGrath

Skehana, Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Kildare



Myley McGrath: 20th February, 2021. Skehana, Castlecomer, County Kilkenny / Formerly of Allenwood South, Sallins & Downings Cross, Prosperous, County Kildare.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Myley will be sadly missed by his wife Peg, son Troy and partner Sirkku, daughter Ramona and son-in-law Richard, brothers and sisters - Larry, Thomas, John Joe, Martin, Bridget, Josie and Alice (pre-deceased by Paddy and Nancy). His grandchildren Amanda, Jessica, Raymond, Dawn, Carrie, Leanne, Dylan, and Rory and great grandchildren, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

MAY MYLEY REST IN PEACE

A private family funeral will take place in the coming days. Please use the online condolence book below if you wish to offer your sympathies.

The family are very appreciative of your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Monica Breen

Stillorgan, Dublin / Athy, Kildare / Gorey, Wexford



The death has occurred of Monica Breen, Marsham Court, Stillorgan, Co. Dublin and late of McCurtain Street, Gorey. Passed away peacefully on the 20th February in the loving care of the Staff of Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy, Co. Kildare. Sadly missed by her brother Dermot, sister-in-law Majella, nieces Aisling, Aoife and Niamh, nephew Cormac, grand- nieces, grand-nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, The Avenue, Gorey on Monday 22nd February from 10.30 a.m. followed by removal at 11.30 a.m. to St. Michael's Church, Gorey for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Gorey. Mass can be viewed on https://stmichaelschurchgorey.ie/onlinemass

The family very much appreciate your support and co-operation during this sad time and would be grateful if you would express your messages of sympathy on the Condolence link below this notice.

Social distance rules will apply in the funeral home, church and cemetery.

The death has occurred of Rosanna (Rose) Byrne (née Anderson)

Derrymullen, Allenwood, Kildare



Unexpectedly at home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Andy, sons John, Andrew, Jerome, Declan and Peter, daughter Martina, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sister, brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Rose rest in peace.

In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private

family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of John Cross

Goretti Tce., Prosperous, Kildare



Cross, John, Goretti Tce., Prosperous, Co. Kildare, February 20th 2021, peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Hazel Hall Nursing Home, Clane, beloved husband of the late Gracie, deeply regretted by his loving daughters Rita and Grace, sons Sean, Bernard and Paul, brothers Tom, Jimmy and Eugene, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private funeral will take place for John. Those would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. John's Funeral Service can be viewed on Tuesday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link https://prosperousparish.net/webcam

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

The funeral cortège will be leaving Reilly's Funeral Home at approx. 10.30am on Tuesday morning en route to the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous, for 11am private Funeral Mass. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) DONOHOE (née Stokes)

Glendara, Kill, Kildare / Killinarden, Dublin



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at home. Predeceased by her son Stephen, mam, dad, sister and brother. Sadly missed by her loving and devastated family, her husband Joe, daughters Debbie, Sandra and Martina, sons-in-law Dean, Gary and Darren, grandchildren Erica, Alex, Heidi, Jorja, Izabelle, Callum, Lola, Tegan and Millie, mother-in-law Kathleen, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

"May She Rest In Peace"

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family cremation will take place with on Monday at 3pm in Glasnevin Crematorium. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.