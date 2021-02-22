Council looking for experts to help with wind strategy for Kildare

Kildare Co Council is inviting tenders from suitably qualified and experienced consultants for consultancy services relating to the provision of a Wind Energy Strategy for County Kildare.

The move is part of the review of the current County Development Plan 2017-2023 and the preparation of the new Kildare County Development Plan 2023-2029.

Tender documents state that the successful consultant "will be required to work in conjunction with the Council's project team including relevant external consultants or agencies to ensure that Wind Energy considerations are integrated into the new County Development Plan and associated Strategic Environmental Assessment and Appropriate Assessment, throughout the associated consultation and decision-making process."

The deadline for responses is stated as March 19.